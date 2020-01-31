National Skills Development Centre thunders “Our youth need our help”

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The voice of the National Skills Development Centre (NSDC) thunders in the midst of a silent crowd as she responds “we will go, our youth need our help”.

Therefore, on Monday 27th January, 2020 the management team of NSDC headed by General Manager Mrs. Selma St. Prix signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the South Castries Youth and Sports Council (SCYSC) which will allow them to have full access to the NSDC Marc Centre. The Centre will be used for housing and development of youth initiatives. It will also serve as a safe environment where youth of the communities can fully develop their arts, talents and diverse skills.

NSDC understands that our nation hosts a talented generation of youth, however, they sometimes get overwhelmed by restlessness and lack of avenues to develop and explore their true potentials. The Marc Centre will be that haven where great skill and talent will be developed. It will also be a place where vulnerable at risk youth and youth with disabilities will gain access to skills training provided by NSDC.

The president for the (SCYSC) Robert Rene and Vice President Roger Goseph has embraced this level of support and has indicated their plans to refurbish the building by embracing full community involvement and donations from private sectors and government initiatives. The Deputy Manager for NSDC Barry Paul and President for the National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities Inc. Merphilus James were also present at the signing.

All entities are excited about this partnership and are looking forward to inspiring young people at the location that will soon be considered the headquarters of the South Castries Youth and Sports Council.

