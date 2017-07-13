National Security Minister pleased with meeting with PWA

National Security Minister Hermangild Francis and the Police Welfare Association (PWA) had a “very cordial” meeting this week as they discussed the way forward on a number of issues affecting police.

Working conditions, the promotions policy, and the IMPACTS report are a few of the items which took centre focus during the gathering.

Francis said that salary increases, manpower problems, scholarship funds were also among topics in the dialogue.

Coming out of the meeting Francis indicated that he would work to improve working conditions at police stations, especially in the outer districts.

He also wants to “see whether we can look at the promotion policy that a lot of them are annoyed about and see how we can revamp it to make it more amenable to promotion to everybody within the police force.”

Representatives from the PWA have said that while they believe the promotions’ policy is a good one, some areas need to be revamped and ironed out for the benefit of the entire police body.

With regard to the long standing IMPACTS report Francis said: “The IMPACTS did come up and like I have always explained to them, this is an issue that’s with the DPP and the DPP will decide what course of action that has to be taken. As a minister I can’t interfere with the DPP’s work.”

As to the general outcome of the meeting Francis stated, “I’ve always had cordial meetings with my Police Welfare Association. There isn’t an issue with us so I think the meeting went very well.”