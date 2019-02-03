National security minister meets with police, correctional officers

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Minister Hermangild Francis has begun meetings with the law enforcement organizations on island which fall within his purview as minister for home affairs, justice and national security.

The minister recently held a successful meeting with the executive of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

The minister’s next intentions are to hold separate meetings with police officers stationed in the north and south, the correctional officers of the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) and fire service officers.

Minister Francis believes dialogue at the beginning of the New Year engenders a sense of unity, purpose and recognition for the hard work and sacrifices of servicemen and women.

The minister noted that given his packed schedule he is not always able to avail himself for various meetings, anniversaries and award ceremonies. These calendar events and other issues he normally takes note of to form part of the agenda of these special meetings.

“I note for example that the Bordelais Correctional Facility celebrated its 16th year on January 15th and I want to personally congratulate the officers so when we hold our meeting this will be on my agenda. I know they also lost a colleague Sergeant Michael Amos Casimir and as his work family they are grieving. When I meet with the officers, I will definitely empathize with their loss. Some motivation also comes in handy. The police, on the other hand, would have their own peculiar issues they would like to discuss with me. I am looking forward to the opportunity to have a genuine interface with them and really hear them out first-hand. That is very important to me personally and as minister.”

Meantime, the Department of Home Affairs and National Security would like to convey condolences to the family of Sergeant Michael Amos Casimir and his BCF colleagues.

According to a statement by the Bordelais Correctional Facility, the corrections sergeant joined the prison service in 1997 where he served as a special police constable attached to the prisons.

On July 1, 1998 he was appointed to the post of prison officer 1. Sergeant Casimir served his country for the last 20 years and did so with pride.

“The death of Sergeant Casimir came as a shock to all of us,” the statement said. “We the staff have very fond memories of our colleague. He was naturally pleasant and helpful. He gave selflessly to the national security of St. Lucia. Rest in peace Sergeant Casimir. You will be sorely missed.”