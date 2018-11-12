National Security Minister expresses confidence in cops for solving crimes

Share This On:

(SNO) — Minister for National Security, Hermangild Francis, is placing full confidence in the police on the island as they investigate homicides including a recent one in which one of their colleagues was named as a person of interest.

The murder of Kimberly De Leon sent shock waves across Saint Lucia for its horrific details and the fact that her husband, a police officer, may have been allegedly involved.

Francis told reporters last week the case is still under investigation and the officer is on administrative leave.

“We must allow the police to do their work and if they need assistance from the ministry, then they will get the information, they will get the assistance that they require,” he stated.

He said he didn’t want to jump to conclusion on the matter.

“I don’t want to jump the gun and prejudice anybody and say this is what should happen,” Francis pointed out. “Let the police do their work.”

According to him, the police in Saint Lucia are competent and he is satisfied that they will do a good job in the investigation, which he said will be unbiased.

“I know for a fact that it will be non-biased,” Francis remarked. “Police officers are professionals and they will do their very best to see to it that justice is served.”

De Leon was shot in the head on October 29.