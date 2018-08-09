National Security Minister admonishes fellow parliamentarians to demonstrate greater dignity in the House

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Minister for Home Affairs and National Security Senator the Honourable Hermangild Francis on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 called on fellow parliamentarians to emulate the noble deportment of deceased former Minister for Education Mr. Arsene James.

Minister Francis noted that the later UWP politician and educator epitomized the dignity and discipline of a statesman during many years as a member of the House of Parliament.

At a time when parliamentarians have come under public scrutiny for unbecoming conduct, Minister Francis encouraged colleagues to not only say good things about the departed, but to also do so in respect of the living.

“At funerals the officiating priest or pastor never misses out on an opportunity to remind us that the ceremony is really for us the living, to take stock of our lives and make the necessary adjustments. I know my words may not bring immediate changes but I hope we can think about it and then we can make a concerted effort to make things better” the National Security Minister remarked.

Glowing tributes poured in during the Joint Sitting of the House of Parliament for former Parliamentary Representative for Micoud South, Honourable Arsene Vigil James, and Wednesday.

The official funeral ceremony is scheduled for Friday, August 10, 2018 at the Church of the Holy Cross, Desruisseaux, Micoud.

The former Minister for Education and Culture, who had also served as Leader of the Opposition, passed away on Sunday, July 29th 2018 at the age of 73.