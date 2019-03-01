National javelin record highlights Saint Lucia’s Independence Games

Share This On:

(SNO) — Albert Reynolds was reluctant to compete at last weekend’s Independence Track and Field Championships.

The 30-year-old national record holder from Babonneau correctly pointed out he had warmed up for an open competition, only to be told that he would have to wait until several younger athletes got their throws in. Eventually, remarkably, all the reigning Sportsman of the Year needed was one throw to reset the national record.

Reynolds threw 80.67m to eclipse his previous best mark of 79.44m from 2017 and claiming gold for Elite.

In the process, he became the second athlete (along with Julien Alfred) to break a national record this past weekend. He also became the third athlete (with Sandisha Antoine and Levern Spencer) to attain a minimum qualifying standard for the Pan Am Games. Additionally, he is only the second Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States athlete (the other is Anderson Peters of Grenada) to have eclipsed the 80m mark.

There was also an impressive season opener for Corneil Lionel.

Lionel, the national record holder for the men’s 200m, was timed in 21.47 seconds, albeit with a 3.3 metres per second tailwind. Lionel, who runs for Survivors, opened the season with a 21.7 in 2015, when he ended up with the national record time of 20.63. This season, the young veteran is aiming to qualify for the Pan Am Games and World Champs.

There were two unusual doubles during the Saturday (Feb. 23) meet at the George Odlum Stadium in Vieux Fort.

Six-teen-year-old Miguel Charlery of Rockets won the youth boys 400m in 51.51, and the 100m in 10.88. Even odder, Zadie St. Louis won the girls 800m open in 2:23.49, before winning the 100m in 12.56.

Junior record holder for the women’s 400m, Kimani Alphonse (Pacesetters) won a more conventional 300/400 double in 24.45 and 55.96.

Shelton St. Rose, with a 4.8 m/s tailwind, won the men’s 100m open for Choiseul in 10.53.

Mya Hippolyte (Survivors) won the youth girls 100m in 12.42, Lovell Frederick (Morne Stars) won the youth boys 200m in 23.20.

Jayeed Norbal (Survivors) was timed in 1:58.78 in winning the men’s open 800m.

Aged just 15, Joy Edward (Survivors) won the youth girls shot put with a toss of 12.85m, and collected two silver medals, to boot.