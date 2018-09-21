National Community Foundation Brian Bernard Memorial Seminar 2018

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Brian Bernard Memorial Fund, a donor advised fund administered by the National Community Foundation, was established in memory of the late commissioner of Police, Mr. Brian Bernard.

The MISSION of the Fund is to strengthen ethics within our communities by inspiring individuals and institutions to act ethically towards one another. The Fund intends to fulfill its mission through Education, Advocacy and Research.

One way to achieve this is to offer educational opportunities geared towards building one’s character to become better persons and community members. The Virtues Program which was introduced as the bedrock of this fund is intended to provide empowering strategies that inspire the practice of virtues in everyday life, including the classroom.

This year, a lecture entitled “Changing mindsets for successful living” has been organized for Form 4 secondary school students, whose daily in-school extracurricular activities directly involves mentoring their peers. They will be provided with strategies on how to think, speak and act virtuously to positively impact their lives and the lives of their peers.

The two-hour seminar will be held on Friday 28th September 2018 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at the Blue Coral Conference Room 3rd Floor

Contact Person: Michelle Phillips (Mrs.), Executive Director OR Natasha Chicot (Mrs.),

Program/Activities Officer Tel: 453-6661/452-4953

You can support the work of the Fund by making your donations in cash or in-kind contributions to the National Community Foundation or via the Bank of St. Lucia Account #104524681