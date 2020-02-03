National Basketball players prepare for four regional tournaments

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia Basketball Federation is looking forward to a very successful basketball year and thus is pleased to have resumed National team training with the aim to get our players on the level needed to compete against the best in the region.

It is the federation’s intention to participate in four regional tournaments this year namely – the Antilles 3×3 Championship, OECS Basketball Tournament, the Kreyol Tournament (June 2020) and the Caribbean Basketball Confederation Junior and Senior Men’s tournament.

President of Saint Lucia Basketball Federation, Leslie Collymore echoed the sentiments of the executive saying “we’re very excited about resuming our national team program and expectations for 2020 and beyond are high. We’re not just happy to participate and qualify, we going in with the mindset compete at the highest level and win.”

According to Collymore, much was learnt from past participation in the FIBA Americup qualifiers and “our players and coaching team have come in ready to work on developing a strong sustainable program.”

