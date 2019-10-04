Don't Miss
National Apprenticeship Program students graduate

By Anicia Antoine, GIS
October 4, 2019

(GIS) — A cohort of students have graduated from the Hospitality Training Course through the National Apprenticeship Program at Monroe College in Vieux Fort.

The three-month program is part of an initiative by the government of Saint Lucia to help alleviate the high unemployment rate among youth—especially in the south of the island.

Dr. Wendy Moncherry, director of the National Apprenticeship program, congratulated all students on the successful completion of the training course and wished them the best for the future, while the Cabinet Secretary and keynote speaker, Benjamin Emmanuel, encouraged students to take control of their destiny.

Graduate Speaker, Debra Cooper, expressed gratitude to the professors on behalf of the graduating class for their guidance and counselling.

The graduation ceremony took place on Thursday, September 26.

