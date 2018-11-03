Nanny jailed for molesting 3-year-old in Antigua

(ANTIGUA NEWS ROOM) — Osuide Simpson, 22, was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday after pleading guilty to serious indecency on a minor.

The court heard that the woman committed the offence on a 3-year-old while working as a nanny at a home in 2016.

The incident came to light after photographs, which were taken during the commission of the offense, were revealed to the mother of the child.

Simpson later confessed she was under the influence of drugs at the time of the offense.

A psychiatric evaluation done prior to sentencing revealed she suffers from bi-polar and substance abuse disorders.

The judge who initially started with a 6-year prison sentence gradually reduced the penalty to 18 months after considering various mitigating factors.

These included Simpson’s guilty plea, her detention for 6 months at the psychiatric hospital pending trial and delays in the process.