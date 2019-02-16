Don't Miss
Have a news tip, story, videos/photos? Send us a message and add us on WhatsApp at 1-758-712-6700, or email us at [email protected]

Namibia decriminalises dumping newborn babies

By Tomi Oladipo, BBC Africa security correspondent
February 16, 2019

 Share This On:

Share1
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
1 Shares

(BBC) — Namibia’s government has now decriminalised the act of abandoning a newborn baby, which gender activists say is usually the result of difficulties in procuring legal terminations.

Safe places will be put up where unwanted children can be left without prosecution of the mothers.

Statistics from the Namibian police show that in 2017 – 2018, only 25 cases of baby dumping were reported, but about 7,300 cases of abortion were recorded, The Namibian newspaper reports.

The abortion figure could, however, be as high as 10,000 because some cases went unreported, the paper says.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.