Namibia decriminalises dumping newborn babies

(BBC) — Namibia’s government has now decriminalised the act of abandoning a newborn baby, which gender activists say is usually the result of difficulties in procuring legal terminations.

Safe places will be put up where unwanted children can be left without prosecution of the mothers.

Statistics from the Namibian police show that in 2017 – 2018, only 25 cases of baby dumping were reported, but about 7,300 cases of abortion were recorded, The Namibian newspaper reports.

The abortion figure could, however, be as high as 10,000 because some cases went unreported, the paper says.