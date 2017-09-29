Names of 21 prisoners transferred from BVI to St. Lucia released

(BVI NEWS) – The authorities have released the names of 21 prisoners who have been transferred to St Lucia as a result of extensive damage to Her Majesty’s Prison here in the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

Governor Augustus Jaspert recently signed off on the emergency transfer after prisoners at the correctional facility were recaptured, following their escape during Hurricane Irma this month.

A notice posted in the latest edition of the Virgin Islands Gazette yesterday did not specify how long the prisoners will be in St Lucia.

But the BVI authorities, in their Gazette, noted that the prisoners will be away “until such time as repair work to improve security at the prison has been completed, and the governor determines that the conditions in the prison are such that further escape and disturbance at the prison can be prevented, and the life and safety of other prisoners and the community at large can be assured”.

The prisoners named have been convicted of a wide range of serious offences including murder, attempted murder, and illegal possession of firearm.

They are listed in the Gazette as:

Omarie Winter

Shakoy Lavacia

Aaron George

Kareem Durante

Orlando Bonnick

Yan Edwards

Kenyatta Boynes

Alcedo Tyson

Andrew Milton

Devin Maduro

Deshawn Stoutt

Matthew Daniel Hazel

Jessroy McKelly

Jevone Demming

Sherman Abdul Williams

Jerry Martin

Samuel Harris

Alberto Rosa De La Rosa

Lorne Parson

Dennis Dwayne Campbell

Allen Baptiste