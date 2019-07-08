Nail-biting finishes in round 2 of West Indies Rising Stars U-17 Championship

Share This On:

COUVA, Trinidad — There were two close finishes in the second round of the West Indies Rising Stars U17 Championship being played in Trinidad and Tobago, which saw Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago take victory over the Windward Islands and the Leeward Islands respectively.

On a blisteringly hot and dry day, the young men were looking to settle into competition with the Round two matches. Matthew Nandu had a respectable total for Guyana, top scoring with 71 runs, while Carlon Bowen-Tuckett was the only Leewards batsman to reach double figures.

Nicholas Lewin anchored the Jamaican innings, opening the batting and staying until the end to see his team to victory over the Windwards.

BALMAIN- Jamaica won the toss and elected to bowl first vs the Windward Islands

WWI- 81 all out (27.5 overs)

Matthews 23* Riviere 19*

Bartley 5/30 English 3/20

JAM 86/6 (24.4 overs)

Lewin 31* Wedderburn 26

Charles 2/19 Theodore 2/22

Jamaica winning by 4 wickets

GILBERT PARK- Leeward Islands won the toss and elected to bowl vs Trinidad & Tobago

TT- 91 all out (35.4overs)

Roopchand 29 Gomez 12

Willett 4/9 Carmichael 4/18

LI- 85 all out (32.3)

Bowen-Tuckett 27 Clarke 9

Hackett 4/20 Gomez 3/13

TT won by 6 runs

BLCA- Barbados won the toss and elected to bowl vs Guyana

GUY- 141/9 (50 overs)

Nandu 71* Charles 21*

Layne 4/33 O’Neale 2/24

BAR 146/3 (36 overs)

Perryman 38* Leacock 35

Ramsammy 1/13 Nandu 1/14

Barbados won by 7 wickets





