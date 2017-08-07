NADS notes a decline in the quality of proper road signage

PRESS STATEMENT – The National Association of Driving Schools (N.A.D.S) would like to educate the public and hope by in so doing change how traffic management and road safety is handled in St.Lucia.

All over the world the institution that is responsible for proper road usage is the ministry of transportation.

Though they may not be constructing the roads, once a public road is built, the Ministry of Transportation is responsible for the proper use of that road to ensure road safety. Their responsibilities include and are not limited to the following:

– proper road surface markings

– proper reflective road signs

– road calming measures such as speed humps

– rules and regulations as to how the roads should be utilized by all road users

In recent times this responsibility has been moved from the ministry of transport which was overseen by the chief transport officer, to the ministry of infrastructure. As a result we have noticed a decline in the quality of proper road signage.

We shall name a few and hope to see these matters addressed in the soonest possible time.

1. In the entrance to Beau-se-jour Gros-Islet phase two there is a sign which states maximum speed limit 30 mph.

We would like to remind the ministry of infrastructure that the speed limit for residential areas is 20 mph. This is so because in residential areas there are residents using that road and a vehicle coming into contact with someone at 30mph will be fatal.

2. On the John Compton high way: near the entrance leading to North West, it is highly dangerous for vehicles to be crossing 2 lanes of traffic to enter or exit Northwest.

The ministry of infrastructure placed a double white line there to state you can’t cross. But the rules of the highway code states the following:

“Highway code rule #129

Double white lines where the line nearest you is solid. This means you MUST NOT cross or straddle it unless it is safe and you need to enter adjoining premises or a side road. You may cross the line if necessary, provided the road is clear, to pass a stationary vehicle, or overtake a pedal cycle, horse or road maintenance vehicle, if they are travelling at 10 mph (16 km/h) or less.”

The proper road marking to be placed in that area and by St. James Club Choc is know as Diagonal Hatching or Chevron.

It means you can’t cross that line. You treat it as a wall. It’s two continous lines with diagonal lines in between.

3. The road ends / no through road sign at the Bois-D-Orange bypass entrance heading northbound.

Only 3 years ago, January 4th 2014, a man died in a fatal vehicular crash when the S.U.V he was driving ran into the back of a parked container which was placed on the road.

There was no sign there which meant road ends/ no through road.

This man was a St. Lucian national who lived in Australia and came to St. Lucia on vacation. He was totally unaware of the construction taking place and the lack of proper signage, reflectors and proper lighting contributed to his demise.

Right now, there should be a no entry sign in that area ⛔

Our members have seen a few visitors driving straight through this sign heading north.

Road signs are a universal language that should be understood by all road users. Having necessary signs will contribute to smooth traffic flow and continued safety.

Kingson Jean.

P.R.O