My son wasn’t allowed in school for having dreadlocks

(NEW YORK POST) – A Florida school refused to allow a first grader to attend on the first day of classes because of his dreadlocks, his father said on Faceboook.

“My son just got told he could not attend the school with his hair,” Clinton Stanley Sr. said in a Facebook video about his conversation with officials at A Book’s Christian Academy near Orlando Monday morning.

“If that’s not biased, I don’t know what is,” he added.

The video shows the young boy in a uniform and bookbag standing outside a white classroom door covered in red apple stickers.

The dad goes back and forth with teachers, who maintain their school rules prohibit long hair, and he eventually signs a paper withdrawing the kid from the school.

The 6-year-old’s father says that racism kept his son, who is black, out of class — but school administrators argue they just have a long-standing short-hair policy.

“I respect their rules but its not right,” Stanley told the Orlando Sentinel. “Allow kids to come as they are. You are a Christian school. In the Bible it says, come as you are.”

He added, incredulously: “You deny a kid an education on his hair?”

The school’s director, John Book, said that the school is private and that having regulations on haircuts is its standard.

According to the school’s parent/student handbook, boys must have their hair “tapered cut, off the collar and ears.” “There are no dreads, Mohawks, designs, unnatural color or unnatural designs. No combs or net caps,” the handbook says.

“You can see my school, it’s probably 95 percent black,” Book told WESH2 News. “Obviously I am not a racist. But we try to uphold certain Biblical standards and certain degrees of order that enable us to maintain a school.”

The boy is now enrolled at another local school, his dad said.