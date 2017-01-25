“My mother should take prison too” – TJ Elibox’s mother speaks out

Jowella Roserie, the mother of Terrel Joshua ‘TJ’ Elibox who drowned in Vieux Fort almost two years ago, has told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that her mother and Canadian Sahab Jamshidi should share the blame in her son’s death.

“In my opinion, the guy (Jamshidi) should not get the blame alone…,” she told SNO in an emotionally-charged interview this morning.

Initially, when SNO asked Roserie if she believes her mother should have been charged with her son’s death, she appeared bewildered, muttering: “I don’t know what to say”. However, she called back after the end of the first interview, saying she has made up her mind with regards to the question.

“I think my mother should take prison too! It’s two of them that should be responsible… both of them should take the penalty, not just one,” said the mother, as she burst out crying.

Elibox’s death has strained their relationship.

“If I see her I will say hey but I don’t have much to say to her,” Roserie said.

Effort’s to get in touch with Roserie’s mother proved futile.

Roserie’s invited comments were in response to news that Jamshidi pleaded guilty to causing death by recklessness or gross negligence when he appeard in the High Court yesterday, Jan. 24.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 3.

It is not yet known whether his new plea stemmed from a deal between his lawyer and the Director of Public Prosecution’s Office.

Meanwhile, throughout the interview with SNO, Roserie, who has a two-year-old daughter, stressed how disappointed she still is with her mother. She pointed out that her mother was the one responsible for taking care of her son that day at the Bois Shadon Beach.

Roserie has alleged that her grandmother is not telling her what really happened, and she has had to rely on information from family members and the children who allegedly witnessed what happened.

She said it appears that her mother is unable to say what happened because she was not watching her son as was expected.

“My mother don’t want to tell me really what went on…. All I am hearing is different stories and a bunch of lies.”

“All I wanted was for my mother to tell me what happened…. If she didn’t do what she did to me, my son would have been here today,” the distraught mother said.

Roserie said she has forgiven her mother, but continued to stress in the interview that the blame should have been shared. She said if her mother was watching Elibox, no one would have been allegedly able to just take him into the water.

“I forgive her but I do not know what’s in her mind right now…. I will remember everything that happen. I will not forget.

“I would put it both ways. She (my mother) was the one responsible for the child….,” she stressed, again.

“If someone comes to the beach, and there is the kid, the guardian who is supposed to be watching the child….. You have to be aware of the child at all times.”

Asked if she believe Jamshidi is really guilty, Roserie: “He pleads guilty at last but the way I see it is not only one person should be responsible for this.”

Prosecutors alleged that Jamshidi carried Elibox into the sea on a kiteboard on February 22, 2015, without consent of the child’s guardians at the beach, and caused his death.

Jamshidi’s defense was that he was kitesurfing with friends when he spotted Elibox drowning, called for help and tried to rescue the child.

The boy’s body was discovered two days later.

But despite all the “stories” she is hearing about the matter, Roserie believes that someone was responsible for her son’s death.

“All I wanted was justice for my son because nothing will bring him back,” Roserie added.