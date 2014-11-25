My girlfriend is no longer “tight”

Dear Willie: My girlfriend and I have been enjoying a good and healthy sexual life, but around summer I notice something different during our sex. She is not as tight and firm as I am used to.
We have been together for two years now. She has a son from a relationship before ours. What do you think is the sudden change? I am not enjoying the sex anymore and I am afraid to tell her.
I cheated on her once but that was with my ex when we just started the relationship. I do not want to cheat again because I love her a lot but I can’t cope. What should I do?
Dear Sir: I believe this may be a small problem.
If she is always having “good” sex with you then there is no reason for you to feel any different ‘down there’ UNLESS she is cheating with a man with a much larger penis or using a dildo larger than your penis.
It is also possible that you have just gotten tired of having sex with her and trying to find a reason to cheat.
A friend once told me when he felt the difference you just mentioned, he later found out his girlfriend had an affair with a man who was responsible for installing their new electrical connection. Unfortunately, while he was out that day, the contractor was installing some electricity in a place besides the house. It was sad, because he knew something didn’t feel right ‘down there’. It was when the relationship ended she confessed, then he was able to put two and two together.
In your case, the poor woman might be innocent, so give her the benefit of the doubt. Take a break from having sex with her for a week or two then judge after that. She was probably very well turned on by you, hence the difference in feeling.
In any case, if your suspicions continue, it is best to speak to her and be honest. But be very careful what you say and how you say it. I don’t think it is worth messing up your relationship over a tight issue.
Willie
Email letters to dearwilliesno@gmail.com. Letters are strictly confidential and total privacy maintained. Also see disclaimer below.
Dear Willie is published every Monday, Wednesday and Friday exclusively on this site. The responses by this column are the opinion of the author of Dear Willie and are not to be thought of as counseling or advice. The opinion is based on limited information provided by the user. By requesting a response, the user agrees that both Willie and Andrews Media Services Corp/St. Lucia News Online are not to be held liable for any damages to the user or any third party associated with the user.
Sounds to me like you cheated on her and now ur getting paranoid she is doing it to you, if you love her talk to her just watch how you word it! also are you taking any medication?? cuz painkillers (strong ones) and other medication can take some of the sensation away witch could be why it feels different if not then don't just jump to comclusions talk to the girl you don't wanna mess a two yr relationship over what could be nothing and sorted out
she having sex with a man with a fat girthy ting ling hence why she stretched out so. women stupid though cause when you sex up a man that's is a lot thicker than your man, your man WILL FEEL THE DIFFERENCE in your suddenly slack loose slop bucket
Nasty! you finish her ripples now you complaining she no longer tight!!
The comments on her are pathetic and make people sound like complete idiots
DAT DUH TRUF BOUT DEM TINGS
Women get it right real niggas don't give a F about if you get an orgasm or not so yall can act up all the way to Hollywood. Any real nigga knows it's all about bursting a nut. #squirrelvybz
It could be that your shift shaft has become stretched as a result of you poking your ex.. Maybe it's not your woman after all who is becoming un-tight.. Stop poking that other woman and you will soon start to feel your girlfriend's tightness again.
Then again you may have used something to give you a bit more length and girth. Whatever you are using please stop using it as it can cause problems in the long run. Do things naturally - Let the dong grow naturally. A woman cannot lose her tightness in such a short while.
Give your din-E-Ling a break for a while before you enter that sweet hole again like the Gopwell doctor said to you and maybe your woman's tightness will return -- in the meantime stay away from the Bounty and Denros.
Why give a chick your heart when she rather have a purse? Why give a chick an inch when she rather have nine? You no how the game goes homeboy
just leave her buddy, you know something is up.. ur the one hitting it for 2 years then all of a sudden it goes through this transformation where grip no longer exists. you can listen to these other people but in your heart you know whats up.. go back to your ex or something. but dont stay with her expecting things to improve.. it'll only get worst- trust me
cuz ur gonna have the fact that she's cheating on ur mind and thats gonna eventually affect your performance.. then she's gonna get frustrated and might well go ahead and cheat or straight up drop ur a**. either way its not gonna end good.. or use fishing line and a needle and stitch it up to a comfortable grip
Oh Boy!!!!!Pressure!!
My G some real mandingo smashing through your gyal.Time to get off that train and jump on another.Or just eh say nothing and get yourself a spare tyre.
thats the best advice u can give someone
well said ROSE!
Well boy she renovating the garage for you; all them years you parking ur Mini Cooper deh it seems a CONTractor pass deh wit a Mac truck....de child eh urs my bro...drop dat ting and keep it moving.....
LMAO!!! OMG!!! WOOOYYYY . U make my day
Really ppl. Smh. The vagina is like an elastic so even if a horse head goes inside it will still go back to its normal size. Some girls are just not tight as others. Sometkmes u will get a girl and while hving sex if u take out u penis for two minutes u won't be able to enter one time. And there are some girls no matter watter u can't feel the grips. Some girls pussy will actually pull u cock and squeeze its natural. Some won't be able to its just their skin type. Maybe ur girl is one of those with the looser skin. Sorry g u maybe not the lucky ones. Or she just gets two wet for u so u slide in easier nowadays
Actually, that's not true. The reason given is usually that a woman's vagina can stretch to have a baby and got right back. Well, we all know it does not go right back...
And here's the thing. If a woman has been having sex with her averagely endowed husband for 13 years, then has a week long tryst of hard pounding sex with a guy the size of a porn star, it's going to get stretched out. Not permanently, but it might take a month or so to get close to the original tightness.
How do I know this. Because I'm that average guy who's wife had an affair with a guy with 6 inch girth. Stretched out for about two months. Like tossing a hot down down a hallway.
So, if you wife or girlfriend suddenly seems way looser, and it's that way for a week or longer, she's fucking a porn star. Dump her like I did.
i came for the comments.
bruh... im not saying she is or she isn't but dem days dere... these girls aint loyal. the only way to get the truth is from her or the horse's mouth cuz she probably getting it from the horse's wood 🙂 monitor her other actions, if she's cheating there's gonna be other signs not just her loose lips
Have never heard such crap. That a sign of cheating is a looser vagina??? As many people commented, there are many reasons(besides cheating) that could cause a woman's vagina walls to be less tight. It also could be all in the man's head, as he is looking for a reason to validate his future cheating. By the way, if a woman has naturally tight skin, she can cheat with a 7, 8 , 10 or even 11 inch dick, and the tightness will still be there.
You're wrong. Length does not stretch a woman's vagina.
Girth does, along with very long heavy pounding sex sessions.
Like 10 times in 6 days, hours at a time.
get her to wash dwn deh wif vinegar ...
lmao!! really that works!! lol! omg!!
My girl and I enjoyed good sex; then I went away for 5 months; upon my return, I found my girl to be wide, swallowing me. Eight months later she gave birth to a big baby boy. Yes, she was cheating.
two years you beating it you expect it to still be tight
Gosh men stupid and shallow! Too think all the times she faking feeling good just to make him feel is something so much he doing there. You know how many women fake it with these small .... losers? And they have the nerve to say the woman v loose! Choops! In my opinion he is looking for a reason to cheat and he is picking on the poor girl's v as an excuse. Brother your d is too small eh. V's are made to stretch and accomodate something as big as a baby and bounce back. You ever heard cutlass leaving mark in water? So its ridiculous to assume she is "loose'' because she is cheating. You are too small. And women stop putting pressure on yourselves to tight up yourselves when the problem lies within them needle d cowards, who feel so inadequate they have to compensate by making it seem the problem is with you.
Man i think your insecurities have just kicked in. You as saying that you beleive you girl may be cheating because she is not tight. What we men fail to realise is that the human body changes. Its not everyday a man feels randy after a certain age either. So grow up mate a face the music and stop being a kid in candy shop. It all in your head,We a woman gets aroused what the hell you think would happen dowm there. Its the same when a man climax in majority of cases does he continue to have a hard on?
Idiot grown a pair of nuts and respect your woman.
Dont forget you cheated, Jaskass casting the first sone when you live in a glass house. Grow up and come back with forum that is more substantial.
Partner here's a quick fix for vaginal looseness. Have intercourse in the man-on-top position. Once he inserts, he lifts himself up and the woman closes her legs. Her thighs squeeze his penis and make her feel tighter.
The tightening approach most often recommended by sex therapists is Kegel exercises. Kegels, named for the doctor who popularized them, involve contracting the muscles used to interrupt urine flow or squeeze out the last few drops.
Kegels do, indeed, tighten the vagina, but they have nothing to do with the vaginal muscles. They strengthen the pelvic floor muscles that surround the vagina, the hands that hold the stuffed sock. Age and childbearing fatigue these muscles. The hands don't grip the sock as tightly and the towel feels loose. Kegels tighten the pelvic floor muscles. The hands squeeze the sock, which clamps down on the towel, and the vagina feels tighter.
Kegels are totally private. They can be practiced anytime anywhere. Start slowly and over several weeks, work up to a half-dozen sets of 10 contractions several times a day. In a few months, you should feel tighter. You should also enjoy more intense orgasms. The pelvic floor muscles contract during orgasm. As they become stronger, so do orgasms.
If several months of daily Kegels don't produce the tight feeling you want, try ben-wa balls or vaginal cones. Ben-wa balls are sold as sex toys. Insert them, then walk around the house trying to keep them from falling out. When the pelvic floor muscles are weak, the balls drop out quickly, but as the muscles grow stronger, women can hold the balls inside longer
If was me I woulda consider is my wood dat shrimk. Take de worries off my head.
Boy de last man that said that ended up catching his girl in a backshot. What he say that kill him was that he see something that he never saw before, the inside of his girl coming outside.
But on de other hand you can doh think about dat too much, be optimistic and consider maybe is your wood dat shrink.
Boss she either horning u wit a mun wit a bigger tool than yours regularly or she need to do sum keigal exercises to bring back the tightness in her fook lol. I think u should just take a step back and observe her more closely. I'm very sure there's someone else in the picture eh mind wat nobody else tellin u
She is probably under stress or she is already accustomed to you.
Man forget it u have a small Dick! But u must remember small pin does jook hard! U kya worry with dem tings bro!
LMFAO!
What shate mate talking about? If you really want tightness go shove it in a vice grip and squeeze!
LMAO I DIED!
lolll
This comment does not even deserve an answer!! This man needs to educate himself about a womans body. Most men don't even know how to bring a woman to orgasm. I can't tell you how times many i've FAKED ORGASMS cause i didn't want to offend him.
This guy is just very IGNORANT. HE NEEDS A CRASH COURSE IN SEX EDUCATION.!!!!
Well, if you fake orgasms, that makes you a liar. Lying to protect someones feelings is still lying. Do, that in a long term relationship and you'll kill it when he realizes it.
And did you tell him what gets you off, because in my experience it's different with all women.
And you're the ignorant one here. How many womans pussies have you been up close and personal.
lmao you know! a real a-hole d mun is...you can know when them fellas just start having sex
WD 40 LMAO
lol
Bro it's all in your head. That vagina has run its course, time too move on; the next pussy is the best pussy.You see how the women responding,talking about doing their kegel exercises. There are just so many positions you can do, so many ways you could lick and suck her clit or eat her out.
It's been 2 years time too move on, the kid is not even yours.Stop making yourself unhappy by making someone else happy. She could have been tired of yours and went to experience a bigger/longer one.Go out there and find your tight spot too park in.
Good advice, women are quick to pretend that women are saints so things like cheating are beyond them.....but the smarter dudes dont fall for that shit lool, go get something fresh atleast there you wouldnt have no emotional connection ... dontfool yourself its a real possibility that she cheating....remember women cheat at equal levels as men so dont be a fool
Women cheat more than men. They are just sneakier and crueler about it.
Some of these letters are just amazing..lol..that one cracked me up
My g, just calm on her for a while and see what happens. Then try again and if the problem still exists, do some research or investigation of your own.
Recently, the 17 year old with the 11" monster who wrote Willie cause he did not know what to do with his monster cock. Well, am sorry I had to give you the bad news my friend but this young man has been doing you girl. She wanted to know what a big dick feels like. Just take a break on the sex, give the puss some time to rearrange its self my G. I reccomend about 2 months. 11 inches can do a lot of havoc especially when its connected to a 17 year old.
Whatever you do please don't leave her cause you won't get another woman to tolerate your small dick. Again am sorry.
OMG, I am dying!!! That one made my entire day!
is this all you an say?
Day when you saying your things leave the 17 yr old alone ok.
Awa padna. Trust me she getting de balamin somewhere.
LOL WOAY AA
AWA THE BULLDOZER
Someone has been playing "High-Jump" in the cunttry. 🙂
Aa we mama. Got four kids and my man ain't complaining uh. It's either she gets too wet now and it just slides in and out very easily or she sexing big poto, bigger than urs
Maybe more than half of women fake orgasms and tolerate a lot of men's shortcomings out of genuine love for you just so that we don't hurt your feelings and the first thing you can think of doing is cheating when a little problem arises. Like some bloggers suggested, maybe the problem lies with you. Instead of trying to find a solution to the problem you seek to use the easy way out. I really hope that you don't want to cheat and that you don't do it. What if you were married, would you want to trade her in? Do the right thing and seek God's blessing on your union.
What manner of man are you?
The dude said he didnt want to cheat, but it would be strange if all of a sudden your husband who use to cum in 10 minutes start taking an hour tp cum?? All the dude is saying is its strange that the pum that use to be gripping last week and has been doing so since he met her has stopped gripping....it would be foolish of him to not wonder why
Hey, we guys do the same thing. "Do I look fat in that dress?" Oh no honey, you look great, while we're looking for a trash can to puke in.
And you know when you buy those fancy push up bras? False advertising, that's why they used to call them falsies.
Do you have any idea how dissapointed we are when we think we're going to see a beautiful, firm pair of titties, and those saggy little things fall out and point to the ground. It's hard to unsee that.
Bitch
She may very well be cheating with a man with a "Ron Jeremy" sized rod of correction if she started to feel loose all of a sudden. Beware bro. Go check on your business early.
Call GPO, quite possibly the "post man" has been making his rounds.
Lol.u got a small winner.and the other man got a extra large winner.so what do u expect.
Willie! that eh a small problem, YOU MAD! Garcon they have sum man out there with 4x12 treated ply! when dem tings enter your girl
from behind!... how you tink your 1x4 go feel anything in that! Your best bet is to get
a New girl cause the cooch has been stretched out! savlon cya help.
Google kegel exercises. It is an exercise that helps to tighten the vaginal wall after child birth. I do it and I have 2 kids and I have never had any complaints .Approach your gf gently when you suggest it . Don't cheat. The grass is not always greener dem days.though u did mention the sex was good then suddenly it was loose it does sound suspect so maybe something is up. Talk to her.
Ummm Willie, please stop giving out wrong information and educate yourself on the topic.
The vagina is like the mouth in its ability to stretch then regain its original form. Vaginal looseness cannot be caused by intercourse; that is an old myth. It is a natural occurrence under one of the following conditions:
1) relaxation or sexual stimulation usually for over 30 minutes. The vagina tends to be tight if the woman is anxious or un-aroused. The loosening of the vagina is an evolutionary response to facilitate reproduction
2) Aging. As a woman ages, all her muscles loose their tightness including the vaginal muscles. This is why Kegel exercises are recommended to maintain tightness as a woman ages
3) Childbirth over 30. In young women. the vaginal muscle is able to return to its original form even after childbirth, but as women age, the ability to regain that form decreases
Using a friend of yours as a source is highly inappropriate. You're advising people on life decisions. Be smart about it and inform yourself
Sex cannot cause vaginal looseness? Ok, I say nothing more.
(Willie)
the person take offense willie lol
Please do your research. You might learn something new and useful and it would save you alot of heartache in the future
have you ever read Willie's disclaimer under each letter
Take time to read the disclaimer and understand it - it is right below the letter!!
This is not Biology 101
@ SMH ! ! Willie ' s advice is not miss information Or Uneducated information . Willie Never Claim to be A Clinical Psychologist . He / She gives Sound Solid Common Sense Advice . Having said that , You give me an Average 30 Year old v , and let me Bang It Endless - and let me use most of my hand in it - I can Assure you - the tightness of that ... would be Gone . And if I decide to PIMP That Pussy - MAN you Can Forget It . You Would Cry - If And When I Give You that ....Back
Smh is right, sex cannot cause vaginal looseness. Giving birth multiple times can cause vaginal looseness. It could just be that the young lady is more comfortable with the guy now so her vaginal muscles are more relaxed as well. It could also be that the guy has gotten better at arousing the young lady, and when arousal spikes, the vaginal canal expands as well. A little research into the topic could go a very long way instead of some of us being defensive.
I'm sorry I missed the disclaimer. But clearly from the comments in general, there are many ignorant people who refuse to so even the slightest bit of research so I felt the need to educate them.
For those who keep insisting that intercourse can lead to permanent vaginal looseness: read a book, utilize google, do something to make yourself less ignorant please. Society would ultimately benefit if you could at least do that
Wrong... Been there, done that. Had a wife cheat on me with someone hung like a pornstart.
6 inches of girth. She was stretched out for months.
Stop repeating things you read on the internet that you know nothing about. That's true ignorance.
Maybe she used too much WD 40. Laugh out louddddd!
Lmao
bruh sorry you feel this way it might not be your penis or she's loose it's your brain son..Stop thinking about other pussies and do some changes on your part. When some of us guys tired of eating chicken everyday we have the tendencies to go out and have steak and most times it tastes wonderful until we miss the chicken...Change your routine play dress up and put the spice back into your relationship. ..
bruh sorry you feel this way it might not be your penis or she's loose it's your brain son..Stop thinking about other pussies and do some changes on your part. When some of us guys tired of eating chicken everyday we have the tendencies to out and have steak and most times it tastes wonderful until we miss the chicken...Change your routine play dress up and put the spice back into your relationship. ..
Some of you men are so petty and would look for any and every excuse to cheat. Sometimes women have to deal with a small dick, plus she has to fake an orgasm cuz she doesn't want to embarrass or belittle you and to add insult to injury the guy may still not be able to give good suck and still doesn't cheat. If you love her like u say ull find pleasure in pleasing her if u actually do. Talk to her and tell her how u feel but don't cheat!!!
Yeah, and sometimes we have to close our eyes because your fat just grosses us out and we have to think of someone else.
I've had 4 kids and the pussy even holding the cocky all grips in check man mayb the woman just relaxed with u or as willy say a bigger cocky working di ting
Lmfao.....nigga that dick is strinking.
factors to consider
1.your errection is not as hard as it used to be ie you little man doesnt get as big as he used too so now the house has more space ...if u catch my drift
2.There are physical changes takin place in the structure of a woman vagina way into her thirties..yup its like still growin or changin
3.a woman who is not properly aroused would tend to be tighter than a woman who is..you may have upped ur game in the foreplay department
4.go oline and research sexual positions that are best suited for looser vaginas
5.and of course as was previously indicated ..possibility is she may be cheating..those bastard mandingo carriers are at it again.
ha ha ha 🙂
My eyes literally opened when I saw the headline. Are you kidding me buddy? Don't be so shallow! Maybe you guys are having sex too often not giving the walls lf her vagina to close up. And maybe while you're enjoying the sex she's faking her ass off because you no longer please her. Or just maybe your penis shrinks somewhere during intercourse, have an erectile disfunction. The problem could be you.
Lol I love how he ends it with ". I don’t think it is worth messing up your relationship over a tight issue." She is cheating because I am a female and whenever cheat my boyfriend knows...lol the other guy got a big willy wonkka.....lol
Lmao
people come up with the most inappropriate subjects .wow.
it is true once you have a baby , your muscle will get looser which will resultat in her not being tight .
so if this happen after the delivery ,wait a few months it will get back to how it was.
if that is not the case, it's possible something larger may have penetrated her , but dont go jumping into conclusions,.
if u love you girlfriend and want it to work thats great ,
have sex with her more frequently ,which will allow the walls of her virgina to contract (if you do the jjob right) and get things back to normal
With what you said, did you miss where he stated the child was already there, so it has nothing to do with her giving birth?
did you miss the part where he said (she has a son from a relationship before OURS)?
NOT MY mp
your cock is proberly to tiny. Hmmm
I say that too lmao
Lol that why he know he getting played .. if he had a monster 7n his pants he wouldnt be able to tell thedifference.