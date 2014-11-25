My girlfriend is no longer “tight”



Dear Willie: My girlfriend and I have been enjoying a good and healthy sexual life, but around summer I notice something different during our sex. She is not as tight and firm as I am used to.

We have been together for two years now. She has a son from a relationship before ours. What do you think is the sudden change? I am not enjoying the sex anymore and I am afraid to tell her.

I cheated on her once but that was with my ex when we just started the relationship. I do not want to cheat again because I love her a lot but I can’t cope. What should I do?

Dear Sir: I believe this may be a small problem.

If she is always having “good” sex with you then there is no reason for you to feel any different ‘down there’ UNLESS she is cheating with a man with a much larger penis or using a dildo larger than your penis.

It is also possible that you have just gotten tired of having sex with her and trying to find a reason to cheat.

A friend once told me when he felt the difference you just mentioned, he later found out his girlfriend had an affair with a man who was responsible for installing their new electrical connection. Unfortunately, while he was out that day, the contractor was installing some electricity in a place besides the house. It was sad, because he knew something didn’t feel right ‘down there’. It was when the relationship ended she confessed, then he was able to put two and two together.

In your case, the poor woman might be innocent, so give her the benefit of the doubt. Take a break from having sex with her for a week or two then judge after that. She was probably very well turned on by you, hence the difference in feeling.

In any case, if your suspicions continue, it is best to speak to her and be honest. But be very careful what you say and how you say it. I don’t think it is worth messing up your relationship over a tight issue.

Willie

