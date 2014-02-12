My boyfriend left me pregnant for another woman

Dear Willie: I have been with my boyfriend for three years now. Our relationship has been long distant, but we visit each other frequently – not more than six months without seeing each other.
Recently, I went to visit him and instead of having a wonderful time together it was a total nightmare. Days before I got there everything was great between us, but a day after I arrived at his house I noticed his attitude towards me was changing.
Before I left he said to me that he needed time to concentrate on himself. A few days after retuning home I found out I was pregnant. When I told him about it he said he will take care of his child but he has nothing to do with me again.
Willie what should I do? He is doing this to me because he met another woman. I am thinking why did you have unprotected sex with me when you knew all along you wanted to leave me? Now he has me and our unborn child suffering. I have been up and down the hospital because this situation is really tearing me apart. Any advice please?
Dear miss: If you’ve been sincere and truthful in the relationship you shouldn’t blame yourself for your ex’s behaviour. But if it matters you should attempt to figure out what went wrong with your relationship and if there’s anyway to mend it.
It’s clear you love him, however, if he doesn’t feel the same anymore then you should move on. Don’t hang on to what doesn’t exist anymore. If it can’t be worked out, the more you hold on, the more you’ll allow the situation to hurt you.
Focus on having a stress-free pregnancy.
Willie
my grandmother told me many years ago never give in and they will always come >back> she was >right!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
at godless. ure godless indeed. how dare u advise her to abort. mercy!!! we all hv gone thru stuff in life. no one is perfect. wt shit talk about unprotected sex got to do with advising the young lady. she trusted him. we all do it. we blive we're our husband or bf's only so we don't bother bout protection cz we trust them. this baby might be the one to lift u up my girl. take care of her in wt ever way u can as long as it is positive means. that same man must regrets when he sees progress in u and the baby he neglected. few years down the line he will boast being the father of ur baby. be positive girl. im a woman just like u. god never gives us more than we can bare. hold ur head up high and be proud of urself.
U not a modern girl if u were u would f... with condoms they are available for both man and woman now.
I hope u will use a condom everytime, especially when u know ure in love with somebody u trust but is unaware that they are unfaithfu;
Everybody dat tlkin sh should protect herself how many of ull actually use protection wif ur husbands or bf ? Being in a relationship we expect to trust our patner we expect them to be faithful hence in majority or if nt all long term relationship protection is placed on the back burner so enuff wif ull hypocracy
Baby god as good god as plans for us all at the moment u may blivthe world is cumin dwn on u but sooner will be greater dont ever thinj about abortion tk care of urself n ur baby
majority of ull were nt married wen ull hv ur kids majority of ull dont protect ull selves wen ull blive ull are in lov and hv found ull soulmates. Hunnii walk with ur head up high dont stress hold on for ur baby as time passes by it will heal all u pain xoxo kill her baby fir wat?if ull eh hv positive feedback dont comment
Y should she aborted her baby ?my girl god don't give his children nothing they can't handle the man will come back just don't show him you are hurting. Take good care of yourself n unborn baby rite now n not the
It happened with me too I'm two months pregnant and my boyfriend left me and got married another woman I just found out few days I was so confused myself very disappointed up to now that man keep calling me that he want to get married with me too because he is islamic but I don't love him anymore for what he has done to me honestly now I'm so confused what can I do for myself
People won't ever understand a situation until it happens to them... Our mothers and grand mothers been through many things with men... Should they have aborted you? Ppl are so ignorant
Life does not always happen the way we planned it... Even if she was married guys don't care anymore they drop you so fast because their eyes wonder. How rude to say that she should get rid of her baby! Honey this is your trial.. Trials are testimonies...its yours make the best of it! Just leave the man alone... Take care of yourself so you can have a healthy baby and don't blame yourself for anything... We have all done things that we wish we could have taken back..wish u the best!
First of all I'm not going to blame with this woman cuz clearly the guy is a manipulator....if what she says is sincere then she having unprotected sex with him isn't her fault after all for 3yrs she's been with him he was her man, before she came they were good n their relationship was great until the day she had to leave AFTER HE HAD SEX WITH HER! Her man! Like she said in previous comment s they have spoken about having a child....y do we blame her for his manipulating ways n bring up the bible when yoll kno damn well the bible rules aren't being followed anymore......now darling I have some advice for u, like willie said u are inlove with him, but u need to let him go slowly it will not be easy but u need to let him go.....find strength in the unborn child n focus on that....u are a woman n u are strong don't worry about the woman she will get what's coming to her ...focus on you...when he realizes his mistake it will be too late
I disagree with Willie cus she needs to get rid of da preg cus y would she want to keep a kid that reminds her of a pass that made her sad an above all remind her of him some mothers treat their kids bad because they pist at the dads an 4that I think pro choice is a no no 4 the child's sake not growing up with a dads guidance in the same home with mom have problems sometimes
i recommend you go find God you need him in ur life
Well i wouldnt blame you because love sometimes make us naive. But these things only make us stronger for the future. You are not the first neither will you be the last. So just focus on whats more important now. Thebaby. And if it is meant to be it will be. Let him do what makes him happy. Cuz the grass mighnt not be greener on the otherside. All relationship have one thing in common "a good start" which he is probable getting now. But time will tell. Just show him that u wont be a nobody without him. Thats y i should be looking forward and not backwArds. Because remember everything is for a reason they might just go through things that you dont wanna go through. So soon you might understand why is her and not you.
I really don't understand this , u were the one who suppose to protect ure self . U know the relationship ain't what it suppose to be u having unprotected sex with him and now you complaining . When are we going to accept blame for our mistakes . We women . Now you pregnant you stressing about a guy who does not want you .
Why is she blaming the man for having unprotected sex when she could have done the same to her body.
Why do women believe that they have no form of responsibility when it comes to sleeping around with protection. What if she had contracted an "STD."
Clearly this woman is as careless and doesn't give two "damn's" about her well being.
One more thing...Why is it that some women are not able to wait until marriage to have children? Do they actually believe that their self worth and self esteem rest with the pearls between their legs? And somehow its enough to keep a man?
Lucian women, its time you take some personal responsibility for your actions and behaviour when it comes to sex. You can't lay down with a man for the sole purpose of pleasure without thinking of the possibilities that often times leads to pregnancy.
i'm not blaming the guy for having unprotected sex with me, all i said was if he knew he wanted to move on he shouldn't have had unprotected sex with me. the pregnancy is not a mistake, we had spoken about it already. all i'm saying is if he knew he had someone else already he could have just spoken to me n this situation wouldn't have been in existence.
I am not blaming the Guy for having unprotected Sex with Me ? ? If he Knew he wanted to move on - he should not have had Unprotected Sex with Me ? ? These 2 Statements combine is Called A PARADOX . With all due Respect Miss KAY - You Should Have PROTECTED YOUR SELF ! ! Wish U and your Baby - All the BEST .
Didn't you believe it would have made more sense for you to wait until marriage to have a child or children?
You are still not taking responsibility for any of your actions other than diverting attention to him, when in fact you knew what you were getting into.
Have you women, totally forgotten that the Lord hates what you're doing and you are simply reaping going against His Laws? You have fornicated without even "THINKING."
So now you will have child who may or may not have a father present in "it's" life. But i do hope he plays his role as a father.
Society makes to much excuses for women like you who behave in anyway, without personal responsibility.
Marriage, Marriage, Marriage.
Directed at "At Miss Kay and Really."
Are you two ummmmm (names withheld) serious? Did you all comprehend what the young lady wrote or you are just to quick to rush to judgement?
First she said "if he knew he wanted to move on he shouldn't have had unprotected sex with me."
Second, "the pregnancy is not a mistake, we had spoken about it already."
Third - to support first point - "if he knew he had someone else already he could have just spoken to me n this situation wouldn't have been in existence."
Which part of these 3 points were hard to understand?
NOW GO PUT YOUR DUNCE CAPS ON AND STAND IN THE CORNER.
A A sa show!!! U'll really amusing me there right now with u'll drama
Thats whyit is so important for us as women not ti allow ourselved to get into these kind of situations.
These men one thing abd one thing only and as soon they get what they want they move on to the next victim. so please dont allowed yourself to get pregnant again for that man. You got some very good advice consentrate on your baby live s life as stress free ad posibile. Take care good luck.
Why did you have unprotected sex with him if you knew he was with another woman or even suspected he was being unfaithful. now this child will grow up without a father figure. yes, yes, you were or still are in love with this person but your actions have consequences. studies have shown that children born to single parents are at a disadvantage when it comes to growing up without the care, love and attention from a father. ladies you need to think about these things before you put your hearts into these situations. think like strong women and demand better than this. maybe then the sons you raise will treat women with respect, when they have fathers who respect their mothers. I hope you have a stress free pregnancy and you provide this baby with the best care and most love to grow up to be a wonderful person
I think u just gave the young lady more stress. We all make mistakes n now is not the time to be bashing her
3yrs is a long time why didn't urll take the nxt step n move in with each other? Also long distance relationships can be challenging! Most times the man will have a fling on the side...anyways I wish u luck just concentrate on being a good mum ull be ok time is a healer.
Focus on u an ur unborn child .I have been in a similar situation an its not easy .pray an leave it to the lord
Another character what's new with these men well at least he's willing to take responsibility unlike the others heads up chica be strong and move on forward always
My girl don't worry all you have to do is concentrate on being happy and stay around positive ppl would be more than happy to make you laugh all the time
I loved Willie's advise. I have been in a situation almost similar to this one and its true, 'the more u hold on, the more it hurts.' So focus on a successful delivery right now