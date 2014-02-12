My boyfriend left me pregnant for another woman

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

Dear Willie: I have been with my boyfriend for three years now. Our relationship has been long distant, but we visit each other frequently – not more than six months without seeing each other.

Recently, I went to visit him and instead of having a wonderful time together it was a total nightmare. Days before I got there everything was great between us, but a day after I arrived at his house I noticed his attitude towards me was changing.

Before I left he said to me that he needed time to concentrate on himself. A few days after retuning home I found out I was pregnant. When I told him about it he said he will take care of his child but he has nothing to do with me again.

Willie what should I do? He is doing this to me because he met another woman. I am thinking why did you have unprotected sex with me when you knew all along you wanted to leave me? Now he has me and our unborn child suffering. I have been up and down the hospital because this situation is really tearing me apart. Any advice please?

Dear miss: If you’ve been sincere and truthful in the relationship you shouldn’t blame yourself for your ex’s behaviour. But if it matters you should attempt to figure out what went wrong with your relationship and if there’s anyway to mend it.

It’s clear you love him, however, if he doesn’t feel the same anymore then you should move on. Don’t hang on to what doesn’t exist anymore. If it can’t be worked out, the more you hold on, the more you’ll allow the situation to hurt you.

Focus on having a stress-free pregnancy.

Willie

