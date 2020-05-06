Musical phenomenon Lagoon Wavey performs at online Jazz Festival Saint Lucia

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Like everyone else, the National Farmers’ and General Workers Co-operative Credit Union Ltd (NFGCCU Ltd) have been carefully monitoring the spread of the Coronavirus. From our vantage point we have many members that are musicians; Paying particular attention to the impact of COVID-19 on the music community (e.g. the cancellation of festivals/hotel entertainment events) NFGCCU Ltd decided to step in to help.

To that end, we thought it would be helpful to offer observations and constructive ideas of people, members, customers and organisations from a variety of vantage points within our community. This is unusual for a financial institution but, we would like to encourage community engagement and, togetherness.

The hope is that together we can come up with the best practices that can help each one of us deal with these extraordinary circumstances affecting us today. NFGCCU Ltd has listened and we will try our best to bring as many of your ideas into fruition; starting with a Mother’s Day Jazz Solidarity Festival on the 10th May 2020. The live stream will take place on NFGCCU Ltd Facebook and Youtube pages.

The headliner Lagoon Wavey will send us off into the depths of this lazy Sunday with his calming vocal tone that can make you fall deeply in love with your lover. Inspired by women’s skincare rituals, the Barbados-native artist sings about it being hard to focus when the love of his life is in the room because she looks so damned good. “Skin so smooth”, he sings, the Indie R&B crooner celebrates the texture and clarity of her flawless skin. If you’re a fan of PARTYNEXTDOOR like me or anything that sounds remotely like that brand of R&B, you might like Lagoon Wavey’s ‘Aloe Vera’. To me, it kicks off like ‘Closer’ by the beautiful Oakland-native singer, Goapele.

The Mothers’ Day Jazz Festival solidarity collaboration festival will take place for the first time May 10 a week that would be eclipsed by the sounds of Patti LaBelle, Chick Corea And Chucho Valdéz. The long week of events silenced by this pandemic will be heard in an unprecedented turn of events thanks to NFGCCU Ltd.

The island will experience its transitional Jazz event in a non-traditional way. The weekend festival will feature world-renowned artists who have performed in concerts, touring initiatives, and global outposts, as well as throughout Saint Lucia.

Join Umpa, Deland St Jules, Jioux, kofi and Kymani Gikes and headliner Lagoon Wavey on Sunday 10th May, 2020 as we go live for Mothers’ Day Jazz. Check-In 4:00 p.m. right here!

Hit the “remind me” button on the bottom right corner so you don’t forget.

We can’t wait to gather together on Sunday in a solidarity festival on mothers’ day!

On here on Facebook live or linkedin or YouTube @ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsZ66yv9pahMLmItLsPhEvQ

With constraints on our movements and general way of life becoming more and more restricted, we are feeling a loss of control not experienced since the second world war.

In being confined to our homes, we are missing our normal social support from friends and family, and our freedom to control our day-to-day lives.

But music provides a means to regain control. Welcome to Mothers’ Day Jazz.

