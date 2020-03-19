Don't Miss
Murders in Jamaica fall as coronavirus cases rise

By Jamaica Gleaner
March 19, 2020

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – Murders in the first 74 days of the year have plunged to a smidgen over two per cent higher than they were in 2019, coming from a high of 10 per cent just three weeks ago, a downward trend which coincides with the emergence of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

Up to March 14, 278 murders were recorded, according to the official police statistics. This compares to 272 for the corresponding period in 2019.

The division with the most murders is St Andrew South with 33, followed by St Andrew North, 28.

St Andrew South is one of eight police divisions where states of emergency have been imposed to halt a spike in murder.

Jamaica’s first novel coronavirus infection was confirmed on March 10 by the Ministry of Health & Wellness.

For 24 hours starting 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, no murders were reported.

However, days later, there were reports of eight murders across the country in a 24hr span.

Other serious crimes such as shootings, rape, aggravated assault, robbery, break-ins and larceny are also down when compared to the similar period in 2019.

It’s been said in several quarters of society that the COVID-19 has even the violence producers on edge as the global pandemic unfolds.

Three weeks ago, for the period January 1 to February 22, murders stood at 198 – compared to 180 for the corresponding period last year – a 10 per cent increase.

There have been 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

