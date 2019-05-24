Murdered Bagatelle man was a gangster who turned his life around

Shawn Joseph, the man who was fatally shot in Bagatelle, Castries on Friday, May 24, was allegedly a gunman ‘back in the days’ but he had changed his life for the better, reliable police sources have informed St. Lucia News Online.

Joseph, who is originally from Conway, Castries but resided at Ti Rocher, was part of a Conway crew back in the 1990s, according to our sources.

His nickname was ‘Black Cat’ or ‘Cat’.

“He used to be a bad boy in the 90’s then he changed his life around, cut his locks, but for the last 10 years I personally haven’t heard about him being involved in any criminal activity,” one of the law enforcement sources said, adding that Joseph settled down and started a family.

“He was operating the canteen at the Marigot Secondary School and a bar at Ti Rocher along with his wife,” the source added.

According to reports, Joseph was driving his motorcycle through Bagatelle, around 3 p.m., when multiple shots were fired at him by unknown person/s.

A resident told St. Lucia News Online that Joseph “ditched his bike” and ran into a yard where he collapsed. He was transported by ambulance to Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was believed to be in his 40s.

St. Lucia News Online understands that back in the 1990’s Joseph was a suspect in the fatal shooting of a female, but he was released due to lack of evidence. It is alleged that the fatal shooting may have been accidental.

