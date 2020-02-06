Panama: Murder convict escapes prison for second time

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(JAMAICA STAR) – A Dominican man convicted of kidnapping and murdering five young people of Chinese descent has escaped from a Panamanian prison for a second time, presumably with help from the police, authorities in the Central American nation said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Public Security said there was an operation under way to search for Gilberto Ventura Ceballos, the man blamed for one of the country’s most horrifying crimes.

Ventura Ceballos was sentenced, along with a fellow Dominican accomplice, to 50 years in July 2018 for the abduction and killing of the five university students about a decade ago. He acknowledged murdering them and burying them beneath the floor of a home in the town of La Chorrera, west of Panama City, authorities say.

( 0 ) ( 0 )