Multiple people shot inside New England church

By Isabel Vincent
October 12, 2019

(NEW YORK POST) — A male shooter is in police custody after multiple shots rang out inside a church in a southern New Hampshire town Saturday morning, according to several reports.

There were no fatalities reported but two people — a man and a woman — were injured in the melee when a gunman opened fire during a wedding ceremony at the New England Pentecostal Church in Pelham, a town of 12,000 people, according to a local NBC affiliate.

The injured were taken two local area hospitals as was a third person with minor injuries, a police spokesman said.

Police were called to the church just after 10 a.m. and by the time they arrived, some of the wedding guests had already apprehended the male suspect, who has not been identified, said Pelham Police Chief Joseph Roark.

NYPD Counterterrorism tweeted that they are monitoring the situation.

