accident(SNO) — The authorities are investigating a motor vehicle accident at Barre de L’isle early Saturday (Sept. 1) that left multiple people nursing injuries, according to sources.

The accident involved a minibus and a flatbed truck.

Eleven people were reportedly transported to hospital in stable condition.

Dennery and Castries fire personnel responded to the accident shortly after 5 a.m.

No additional details were available.