MrSoFamous launches Jet Sweep

(PRESS RELEASE) – We are all familiar with his name!

From The Yo Magazine (Famous Corner) to Music (Famous Productions) the first and only St Lucian Kuduro producer to attend the Grammy Awards and the list goes on.

Dudley Frederick(MrSoFamous) seems to be getting his hands on everything that he can!

The Micoudian who lives in New York has launched his own cleaning services business called “JET SWEEP”. Providing services to all 5 boroughs of New York City.

“It was only 2 months ago I was working for a company in new York, and to be able to call my self my own boss 2 months later is a blessing. I quite my job because I could have never started my business if I am working for somebody else. I got tired of working for people and I got tired of being taxed 5 times before I received my weekly pay check. I felt used, making other businesses dreams come true and after 20 years I’ll have nothing to show for it? I woke up and realize you don’t make any money if you don’t own something. I really wish that everyone could follow in that direction as well. My business is still growing but in 1 day I have made more money than I used to receive from my pay check . I wish everyone could experience that! Get up and open a business today! I never got CXC or went to college , if I can do it you can do it too! Do not wait for the government to offer you a job. Create employment for your self and others. If anyone need advice please message me on Facebook I will be more than happy to talk to you!”