MrSoFamous becomes first St. Lucian producer to attend the Grammy Awards

PRESS RELEASE – This weekend, Dudley Frederick, commonly known as MrSoFamous, will become the first ever St. Lucian producer to attend the Grammy Awards.
MrSoFamous has vowed to have the best time of his life at this prestigious ceremony as he do not know if he will get a chance to attend again.
In preparation he has created 2,000 business cards to give out at the ceremony and after party. The 59th Grammy awards are being held at the Staple Center in Los Angeles, California on February 2017.
When asked if there is any advice he would like to give to the other producers he said:
“dream big, never let anybody put you down, be strong in this game. Negativity Will come from every direction, channel that energy to postive energy. Set goals for yourself! If I can do it anyone can do it”
