Mr Killa: Bring back the corn soup pot
By Kay-Marie Fletcher
February 16, 2019
Share This On:
‘PICK UP ONLY WHAT IS YOURS’: Mr Killa (Hollis Mapp) selects position number six to perform in the final of the Power category of the International Soca Monarch competition on March 1 in Port of Spain at the draw for positions at CCN TV6 on Thursday evening. Photo: CURTIS CHASE
(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Grenadian soca artiste Mr Killa (Hollis Mapp) has a message for his fans: “First and foremost, I want to tell them to bring back the corn soup pot. If you picking up something, bring it back and then pick up what is yours.”
This was in response to his 2019 soca contribution “Run With It” with lyrics that have been inciting fans to pick up various items not belonging to them during his performance.
Fans have even been picking up other patrons at Carnival events.
(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com.
This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries.
The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
2019-02-16