Mr Killa: Bring back the corn soup pot

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Grenadian soca artiste Mr Killa (Hollis Mapp) has a message for his fans: “First and foremost, I want to tell them to bring back the corn soup pot. If you picking up something, bring it back and then pick up what is yours.”

This was in response to his 2019 soca contribution “Run With It” with lyrics that have been inciting fans to pick up various items not belonging to them during his performance.

Fans have even been picking up other patrons at Carnival events.