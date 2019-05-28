MP Ezechiel Joseph donates ATVs to Babonneau Police Station

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

Parliamentary Representative for Babonneau Ezechiel Joseph has given the Babonneau Police Station two all-terrain vehicles (ATV) to assist the officers with their patrols.

The presentation was done at a ceremony held in front the Babonneau Police Station on Thursday, May 23, said Joseph, who is also the minister for agriculture, fisheries, physical planning, natural resources and co-operatives.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Joseph added: “On hand to witness the ceremony were rank officers of the force lead by the acting Police Commissioner Milton Desir.”



He added: “A number of persons from a cross section of the community were also present. In accepting the gift, the commissioner welcomed the good jester and assured the representative that the bikes will be put into good use.”

A police officer told St. Lucia News Online that the donation is much-needed considering that Babonneau has some “rough roads”.

“Instead of using the only van assigned to the station, we can now go through areas like Grande Anse and the other remote parts and some of the farm lands,” the officer said.

( 0 ) ( 0 )