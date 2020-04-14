Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries in Beausejour crash

Share This On:

(St. Lucia News Online) — A male motorcyclist was hospitalised at the Owen King European Union Hospital (OKEUH) after he sustained multiple injuries in an accident on the Beausejour main road, Gros Islet on Monday afternoon, April 13, 200.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, sustained injuries to his head, arms, and legs, according to an emergency official from the Saint Lucia Fire Service.

The injured man was transported to OKEUH by ambulance, but his medical condition is unknown.

The accident occurred minutes after 5 p.m.

No further details were available.