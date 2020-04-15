Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries in Marchand collision

Share This On:

Share Pin 0 Shares

(St. Lucia News Online) — A male motorcyclist was hospitalised following an accident in Marchand, Castries on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, according to a fire official.

The Castries Fire Station responded to the incident shortly before 5 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, the fire officers learned that the motorcyclist crashed head-on with a car.

The victim sustained “serious” injuries — to his right side, a deformed right leg, and arm, the official said.

He was transported by ambulance to the Owen King European Union Hospital (OKEUH).

His medical condition is unknown.

This is the third reported accident involving a motorcyclist within a five-day period.

On Monday afternoon, April 13, a male motorcyclist was hospitalised at the OKEUH after he sustained multiple injuries in an accident on the Beausejour main road, Gros Islet.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, sustained injuries to his head, arms, and legs, according to an emergency official from the Saint Lucia Fire Service.

The injured man was transported to OKEUH by ambulance, but his medical condition is unknown.

The accident occurred minutes after 5 p.m.

In the other incident, the Eugene family in Morne Cayenne, Vieux Fort was left mourning after a motor vehicle accident Thursday evening (April 9) robbed them of one of their family members and almost took the life of another.

A head-on collision between a motorcycle and a car resulted in the death of 23-year-old man Lee Eugene and left his brother 30-year-old Gary Eugene, alias ‘Charity’, in serious condition, according to law enforcement officials.

Both brothers were on the motorcycle. Lee was reportedly the driver and Gary, the pillion rider.

The driver of the car escaped serious injuries, reports indicate.