By MERRICK ANDREWS

(St. Lucia News Online) — Another male motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a road accident.

The latest incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in front of the True Value building on the St. Jude Highway in Vieux Fort.

The motorcyclist collided head-on with a minibus.

A video of the accident scene shows the motorcyclist lying on the road among the wreckage of the minibus as his motorcyclist lies nearby.

He was transported to the hospital via ambulance in serious condition, according to sources.

A number of accidents involving motorcycles have occurred in recent weeks.

AUGUST 10

The Castries Fire Station (CFS) responded to a motor vehicle accident at Lastic Hill, Castries Monday morning, August 10 in which an “elderly man” was struck by a scooter while crossing the road, according to a press release from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS). Emergency personnel found the victim sitting on the roadside in the presence of bystanders with a laceration to his face and left arm, the SLFS reported.

AUGUST 8

A male motorcyclist was hospitalised for serious head injuries after he crashed on Chausee Road, Castries on Saturday evening, August 8, the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) reported in a press release on Monday. Emergency personnel found the victim lying on the road, bleeding profusely from a laceration to his face, the SLFS said, adding that he also sustained several abrasions on his body.

AUGUST 5

A man sustained horrific injuries to both legs when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Bexon on Wednesday, August 5, according to an emergency official. Castries fire personnel responded to the accident at about 4:30 p.m. A 16-second video uploaded on social media shows the biker laying on the ground with his severely injured legs and the downed motorcycle nearby. The video shows his badly twisted right leg resting on the upper left side of his body, near his neck. The knee cap on the other leg was exposed and that leg was also twisted. A female voice is heard saying “stretch it, stretch it!” as a male bystander straightens out his right leg. Another voice was heard in the video advising against moving the injured man. This advice was ignored as a photo shows the victim’s legs straightened out as he lays on the ground.

JULY 30

Minutes after 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 a male motorcyclist crashed into a utility pole. The injured rider was transported via ambulance to the OKEUH in a stable condition.