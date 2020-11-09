Motorcyclist killed in Micoud accident

Motorcyclist killed in Micoud accident
Jn Louis, alias 'Goldee' (right) and the scene of the accident (left)
By Sharleene Lindsay

(St. Lucia News Online) — Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident Sunday night in Micoud that resulted in the death of a well-known motorcyclist and participant in the annual Dennery Carnival.

He has been identified as 25-year-old Messiah Jn Louis, also known as ‘Goldee”, of La Pointe, Dennery.

Officials reported that Jn Louis was riding his motorcycle in a northerly direction when it collided with a pickup van near the Ti Rocher junction in Micoud.

The accident occurred minutes before 6 p.m.

Videos and photos uploaded on social media show the deceased ride lying on the road in a pool of blood with a helmet on his head.

 

 

