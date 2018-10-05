Motorcyclist killed in gruesome Dominica road accident

(SNO) – A young male died in a motor vehicle accident in Dominica early Friday afternoon, Oct. 5, 2018, according to media reports.

The victim’s scooter reportedly collided with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) under the Canefield cliff, severing one of his legs from the knee area, in the process.

He landed on or in front another SUV and appeared to have died on the spot, according to local media reports.

At the time of posting this report, the Dominican authorities had not officially identified the victim, however Dominica Vibes reported that the young man was from Petite Savanne.

Persons on social media have been expressing concerns that too many male motorcyclists have died on the roads in Dominica.

Below are photos obtained by St. Lucia News Online