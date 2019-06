Share This On:

Pin +1 14 Shares

Police are investigating a traffic accident that occurred in Marisule, Gros Islet on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Reports indicate that around 10 a.m., a motorcycle and a bus collided, resulting in the motorcyclist sustaining unspecified injuries.

An ambulance from the Gros Islet Fire Station transported the injured biker to Victoria Hospital. His current medical status is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

( 0 ) ( 0 )