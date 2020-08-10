Motorcyclist injured in Chausee Road crash

By MERRICK ANDREWS

(St. Lucia News Online) — A male motorcyclist was hospitalised for serious head injuries after he crashed on Chausee Road, Castries on Saturday evening, August 8, the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) reported in a press release on Monday.

Emergency personnel found the victim lying on the road, bleeding profusely from a laceration to his face, the SLFS said, adding that he also sustained several abrasions on his body.

“He was fully immobilized on a spine board, and subsequently transferred to the ambulance where his wounds were treated. The patient was then transported in a stable condition to the OKEU Hospital for further medical treatment,” SLFS said.

The Castries Fire Station received the call about the accident at about 6:38 p.m.

No further details were available.