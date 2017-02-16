Motorcycle accident puts resort employee “out of action”

Financial help is being sought for a Cap Maison employee who was involved in a horrific traffic accident just over a week ago.
Lee Henry of Morne Du Don, Castries broke both legs when his motorcycle collided with another motorcycle on the Vide Boutielle Highway around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
He was reportedly on his way home from work.
The condition of the other motorcyclist is not known.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds to offset Henry’s medical fees. CLICK HERE to help.
According to the website, “Henry needs help with medical fees both for the operations to fix the breaks and then physiotherapy to help get him back on his feet”.
“We estimate that these costs will be 15,000 pounds sterling. Thank you for the good thoughts for Lee and we are all grateful for your help,” the website states.
Lee has worked with Cap Maison for the past four years at The Naked Fisherman and lately as sommelier (wine waiter) at The Cliff.
The injuries have put Henry “out of action” for the next 12 months, according to the website.