Motor vehicles stolen from Barre St. Joseph and Sunny Acres

(SNO) – Two motor vehicles – one of which has been found – were stolen from two communities across the island between last Thursday and this weekend.
A Kia Rio car (registration #PD9498) was stolen from Barre St. Joseph on Thursday night, around midnight, according to information obtained by our newsroom.
Anyone with information, please call 718-6614 or the nearest police station.
A Kia Picanto car (PA103), which was stolen at Sunny Acres Sunday morning, between 1:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., has been found in Cedars, scrapped of its parts, according to reports.
Unless the police initiate night/early morning roadside checks, please expect the same. This is the most likely way to deter car-theft that occurs after sunset.
My heart goes out to the victims especially if their livelihood is dependent on a vehicle.
Why are they not caught? Or caught whilst in the act of stripping. And made to pay