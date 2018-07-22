Motor vehicles stolen from Barre St. Joseph and Sunny Acres

Pin +1 Share 2 Shares

(SNO) – Two motor vehicles – one of which has been found – were stolen from two communities across the island between last Thursday and this weekend.

A Kia Rio car (registration #PD9498) was stolen from Barre St. Joseph on Thursday night, around midnight, according to information obtained by our newsroom.

Anyone with information, please call 718-6614 or the nearest police station.

A Kia Picanto car (PA103), which was stolen at Sunny Acres Sunday morning, between 1:30 a.m. and 5 a.m., has been found in Cedars, scrapped of its parts, according to reports.