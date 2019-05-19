Motor vehicle accident in Piaye

Share This On:

Injuries have been reported in a motor vehicle accident that occurred in Piaye on Sunday afternoon, May 19, according to sources.

Details are sketchy at this time, however, reports indicate that the accident involved a collision between a car and a motor bike in the vicinity of a bridge in the community.

The Laborie Police Station received the report around 3:45 p.m.

St. Lucia News Online understands that there were no immediate reports of fatalities, however, the injured have been hospitalised.

No additional information was available, but we will update you as soon as more becomes available.

