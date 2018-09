(SNO) — A motor vehicle accident occurred in the city of Castries just as Tropical Storm Kirk moved closer to the island on Thursday, Sept. 27, according to reports.

A Guardsman pickup van and a car were involved in the accident that occurred around 8 p.m. at Dax Supermarket on St. Louis Street, Castries.

The pickup slammed into the supermarket. The car’s bumper was torn off.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

We will provide more information later.