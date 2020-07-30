Motor-racing photographer Michael ‘Mikey Spice’ Samuels shot dead in Jamaica

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — The Caribbean motor-racing fraternity has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of popular motor-racing photographer Michael Samuels, more well known as ‘Mikey Spice.’

The 45-year-old Jamaican was reportedly gunned down on Wednesday night at his 1564 Tiril Way, Cumberland Blvd, Cumberland, St. Catherine home.

According to reports, Samuels was outside his house tending to some flowers when he was confronted by a lone gunman on foot. The man opened fire, hitting the deceased multiple times to the upper body.

The gunman then made good his escape in a waiting vehicle.

Samuels, who was a Customer Service Representative with the National Commercial Bank in Jamaica, was subsequently rushed to the Spanish Town hospital by police where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Samuels was a popular figure in Caribbean motor-racing, travelling extensively across the region to cover the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship and other events.

He was also a constant at the final leg of the Championship in Guyana in November, and had developed a good relationship with racers, media operatives and fans alike.