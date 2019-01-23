Motion of no confidence against gov’t to be debated on January 29

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 7 Shares

(SNO) — A motion of no confidence against the Allen Chastanet-led government by the Saint Lucia Labour Party will be debated in parliament on January 29, Opposition Leader, Philip J. Pierre has announced.

The motion was filed in November last year and it called for the immediate resignation of Chastanet.

At that time, Pierre said that the motion and the anticipated debate will articulate the deep concerns, anxieties and the feeling of hopelessness among large sections of the St. Lucian society, about the uncaring and irresponsible manner that the business of the country was being managed.

In a subsequent update, Pierre said House Speaker Andy Daniel wrote him a letter saying that he, the House speaker, had some legal issues that he has to look into and the motion would be taken to the House in the earliest opportunity.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the opposition leader said the green light was given for the motion to be debated.

“I am pleased to announce that last time I spoke to the speaker he told me that the motion of no confidence in the prime minister will be debated on 29th January, 2019,” he stated.

But according to Pierre, there have been continuous efforts to frustrate the process by the prime minister and his team.

“Since we submitted the motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Allen Chastanet to the clerk of parliament in November last year, the prime minister and his public relations people have been thrown into a tail spin,” he stated. “First they tried to ridicule the motion, but this failed because motions of no confidence were also presented in St. Kitts and Nevis, Guyana and England. It should also be noted that in the last parliamentary term in Barbados, then leader of theopposition and current Prime Minister Mia Mottley had also presented a motion of no confidence in the parliament.”

He stated that since efforts to ridicule the motion failed, Chastanet and his public relations people devised a self-promotion and project dazzle and bluff plan to attempt to fool the people again.

“So the prime minister suddenly gives his first New Year address in three years and makes pronouncements which all of us know are not factual,” Pierre noted. “Then the prime minister and his PR (public relations) people suddenly start announcing the start of projects which were stalled for the last two and a half years, but with only designs and plans but no processes to ensure accountability and transparency.”

The opposition leader said none of these has stopped the momentum of the motion of no confidence.

“Saint Lucians both home and aboard are taking a keen interest in the upcoming debate,” he stated. “They are anxious to see if any ministers would vote with their conscience and register their vote against the policies of the prime minister.”

He called on all Saint Lucians to support the motion.

“I am calling on all Saint Lucians to listen attentively to the arguments and urge their parliamentary representatives to vote in favour of the motion,” Pierre stated.