Mother of missing woman fears her daughter is dead: “They should of leave the body for me to see”

A frantic search for a woman of Laborie whose mother fears she is dead continued in earnest this morning.

Saadia Bryon, 32, of Black Bay, Laborie, was reported missing since last Thursday evening.

A condom, a stone, human faeces and her underwear were discovered about 25 metres from her home where she lives with her mother and other family members. One family member said there was a bit of blood in the bushes but another said there was none.

According to her mother, Georginia Bryon, sometime before 8 p.m. on Thursday someone spoke to Saadia via cell phone and she (Saadia) told the person that she was on a minibus, coming from Vieux-Fort and heading to Laborie.

Her mother said sometime after 8 p.m. she heard dogs barking around the same area where her daughter’s belonging was found, but it did not raise an alarm because it was not unusual for dogs to be barking in such a way during that time of the night.

Georginia said it was a friend who led her to the scene where her daughter’s belonging was discovered. She said she then called her daughter’s cell phone which rang for a while and then went to a voice recording message which said the person she is trying to reach is unavailable.

“I searched the whole area looking for Saadia but I can’t find her. She is dead…” Bryon told this reporter in an interview.

“At least they should of leave the body for me to see…” she grieved.

According to Georginia, her daughter would always tell her where she is going and would return the time she promises to do so.

Saadia, a mother of three, is described as a quiet and friendly person by her family and friends.

“Saadia don’t look for trouble with anybody. It’s really sad…” a resident said.

Yesterday the police carried a search in the vicinity of her home but to no avail.

In the meantime, family members, friends and neighbours are currently combing the area in search for the missing woman.

Police are continuing their investigations into the matter.