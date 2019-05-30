Don't Miss
Mother, baby chopped with machete in Mandeville, Jamaica

By Jamaica Observer
May 30, 2019

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — A mother and her baby were chopped by a machete-wielding man on McKenley Road here early Thursday, residents have confirmed.

Reports, which are so far unconfirmed, are that the baby died while the mother is being treated in hospital.

More information later.

