Mother, baby chopped with machete in Mandeville, Jamaica

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — A mother and her baby were chopped by a machete-wielding man on McKenley Road here early Thursday, residents have confirmed.

Reports, which are so far unconfirmed, are that the baby died while the mother is being treated in hospital.

More information later.

