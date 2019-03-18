Don't Miss
Mother and son murdered in Barbados

March 17, 2019

Police on the scene of tonight’s shooting at Rices St Philip.(Picture by Nigel Browne)

(BARBADOS NATION) — A mother and son are the island’s latest murder victims after a double homicide at Rices, St Philip tonight.

According to reports, gun shots were heard in the area around 8 p.m. When police arrived on the scene , the bodies of a 30-year-old male and 52-year-old female were discovered.

“We received a phone call sometime around 8 p.m tonight at our operations control of a report of two masked men around the residence here at Rices, St Philip. A police unit responded and on their arrival they discovered the body of a female motionless at the front door. A further search was made of the area and the body of a male was discovered just outside of the said residence,” Police public relations officer inspector Rodney Inniss told reporters at the scene earlier tonight.

This latest incident brings the total number of murders to 18 for the year.

