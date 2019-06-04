Mother and son charged with murder in Trinidad

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — A mother and son have appeared before a Scarborough Magistrate jointly charged with the August 2018 murder of Angkell Thomas.

Shelly Ann ‘Empress’ Douglas, 46, and her 20-year-old son, Rodelle ‘Skeedo’ Douglas, both of Signal Hill, Tobago, stood before Senior Magistrate Indrani Cedeno, at the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

On the evening of August 21, 2018, Thomas, a 25-year-old of Bethel, Tobago, got into an altercation with a group of persons along Lambeau Signal Hill Road, Lambeau, Tobago, during which he was stabbed. The suspects escaped, while the victim who was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital.

He died the following day.

Mother and son were arrested soon after but released pending enquiries.

They were rearrested last Friday.

Investigations were supervised by W/Cpl. Quashie George, while PC Hector, both of Homicide Bureau of Investigations Tobago, laid the charge.

The matter has been adjourned to July 1.

