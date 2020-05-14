Mother and children homeless after Ciceron fire

(St. Lucia News Online) — A mother and her two children are now without a home after a fire destroyed their place of residence in Ciceron, Castries on Thursday morning, May 14.

No one was injured.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service reported that at about 11:35 a.m., personnel at the Castries Fire Station responded to a call at Ciceron.

The information received indicated that a structure was ablaze.

According to the Fire Service, the responding emergency personnel found one wooden dwelling structure — measuring 20×16 feet — fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished with no damage to other properties, the Fire Service said.

No further details are available.

