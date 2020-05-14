Mother and children homeless after Ciceron fire

Share This On:
(St. Lucia News Online) — A mother and her two children are now without a home after a fire destroyed their place of residence in Ciceron, Castries on Thursday morning, May 14.
No one was injured.
The Saint Lucia Fire Service reported that at about 11:35 a.m., personnel at the Castries Fire Station responded to a call at Ciceron.
The information received indicated that a structure was ablaze.
According to the Fire Service, the responding emergency personnel found one wooden dwelling structure — measuring 20×16 feet — fully engulfed in flames.
The fire was extinguished with no damage to other properties, the Fire Service said.
No further details are available.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Accident/Tragedy
- Saint Lucia considering phased reopening of Grade Six and Form Five classes
- UPDATE: Fire on abandoned building in Castries now under control (+photos and videos)
- BREAKING NEWS: Fire in Castries city (+photos and videos)
- Arthur, the first named storm of the hurricane season, could form this weekend
- UPDATE: Man shot dead at Dennery Fishing Complex identified
- LIAT extends suspension of passenger services
- Bay Gardens Resorts starts relief fund for its staff
- BREAKING NEWS: Shooting in Dennery (+videos)
- Daren Sammy excited having Chris Gayle with St. Lucia Zouks despite controversy