Most Venezuelans support dialogue of government and business people

Share This On:

(TELESUR ENGLISH) – Eighty-three percent of Venezuelans ratify today the importance of dialogue between the government and businesspeople to satisfy the people’s needs, revealed a study of survey company Hinterlaces published here.

According to the results of the poll, quoted by political analyst Jose Vicente Rangel, four-fifths of the Venezuelan population support the initiative of fixing prices of goods and services according to agreements signed between the Executive and the private sector.

On the other hand, 87 percent of those interviewed, agree with the Executive to promote national private and foreign investment, said Rangel.

Also, 88 percent of pollsters said to be more worried over the economic problems than the political situation of the South American nation.

Since August 20, the Venezuelan government applied a group of measures to revert the scenario of economic crisis, worsened by destabilizing actions promoted by oligarchic sectors and international sanctions.

Together with the enaction of the new national currency, the sovereign bolívar, and the application of salary, Exchange, fiscal and tax measures, authorities promote agreements with representatives of the business sector in order to raise the buying powweer of the working class.

In that regard, the Bolivarian Executive signed pacts leading to fix prices of basic products, as food and medicines, passenger transport services and the cost of registration in private schools.