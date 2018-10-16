MOST honors St Lucian icons

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – As part of the Saint Lucia’s Soleil Festival and Creole Heritage Month celebrations, the Ministry of Culture in Collaboration with the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) and the Folk Research Centre (FRC) hosted creole activities to honour a musical legend from the Belle Vue community who has made inspiring contributions towards Saint Lucia’s musical cultural heritage.

His name is Joseph “Rameau” Poleon. Mr. Poleon was born on the 10th of July 1929, in the community of Belle Vue, Vieux Fort. Encouraged by his father, Rameau Poleon began playing the violin when he was 15 years old under the guidance of his uncle, Flood Poleon.

He has won the Best Violinist Competition in Saint Lucia twice, and was recipient of the Saint Lucia Medal of Merit (Silver) from the Governor General of Saint Lucia for the year 2000.

Minister for Culture and Local Government Sen. Hon. Fortuna Belrose stated that the Creole Icon Series give Saint Lucian the opportunity to appreciate their Iconic heroes.

“For us creole heritage month is one where we really get to connect with our grass roots. We hope that Saint Lucians will take advantage of this opportunity to continue to read learn and understand our history. They need to know who the heroes are in our society and their level of contribution to the Cultural Arts. so with the various events we see this happening.”

Sen. Hon. Belrose also emphasised the need for the youth to be more involved in cultural events.

“Another important programme that we have is the Schools La Magwit Festival in Gros Islet. We have talked a lot about getting young people involved in the Arts but La Magwit is one that the youth have taken to. It takes place on Wednesday October 17th.”

Creole Heritage month will culminate on October 28th with the celebration of Creole Day in designated communities, marking the end of Saint Lucia’s Soleil Summer Festival.