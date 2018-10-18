MOST holds Woulèlaba rama

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The annual Woulèlaba competition kicked off in the Marchand community on Sunday October 14th 2018. The activity is one of the most anticipated events of the Creole Heritage Month.

The game brought together teams from around the island who came to do battle against the 2017 Woulèlabah champions from the Piaye community.

Sen. Hon. Fortuna Belrose applauded the initiative of the Cultural Development Foundation for making the event a success.

“This is our traditional cricket in the community. The objective of creole heritage month is to remember the past. It is a time to reflect on past events. The Woulelaba game is basically designed around community life. There are teams from all around Saint Lucia which indicates the seriousness and feel of the game. We also appreciate the fact that people sacrificed other activities to be here today.”

A few of the participating teams were from Monchy, Mon Repos, Choiseul, Castries, Piaye, Bocage, Micoud and Babonneau.

Hilary La Force is the Folk Research Centre Director: “Now Woulèlabah is a Saint Lucian Indigenous game similar to Twenty -Twenty Cricket. So Saint Lucia might have been the country who started the game. Today the game is Ten-Ten Cricket and we have teams from around the island participating.”

This year, the Woulelabah competition had to be postponed due to evening showers.