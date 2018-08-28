MOST goes digital with the CASP programme

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – As part of the ongoing review of the Community After School Programme (CASP) the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Empowerment, Youth Development, Sports, Culture and Local Government hosted a workshop geared at training facilitators on various ways of digitizing data for the efficient assessment of the CASP programme.

The Workshop commenced on Thursday August 23th, 2018.

Deputy Director for Research Mr.Tommy Descarte welcomed this new initiative and stated that when this is done, data would be accessible in real time.

“What we want to find out is how well the intervention is impacting these kids. To accomplish this we have decided to introduce technology to enable efficient programme assessment. Therefore what we want to do is automate all the intake forms which would provide timely data on children participation rates which would assist in evaluating the programme.”

Assistant Director in the Department of Community Development and CASP Co-ordinator Ms. Dorine Gustave said that with less paper being used the cost of running the programme would be reduced.

“It is paperless and cuts cost. This programme has proven to be efficient and on the recommendation of the research unit we decided to go in that direction.”

Digitization is the process of converting information into a digital format. In this format, information is organized into discrete units of data.